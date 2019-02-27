× ‘We will take the best player available:’ Broncos coach Vic Fangio talks draft plans at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — “The sun does shine a lot. They weren’t fibbing. But they didn’t tell me about my skin drying up, even my greasy Italian skin,” Welcome to Denver coach Fangio!

For the first time as an NFL head coach, Vic Fangio meet with reporters at the annual NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

“We have enough needs that we don’t need to draft by need,” said Fangio as he and Broncos President of Football Operations John Elway prepare for the 2019 NFL Draft. “We will take best player available.”

One position that seems to be figured out is the starting quarterback, as the Broncos have unofficially traded for Baltimore’s Joe Flacco.

“I can’t talk about that right now. Nice try,” Fangio said.

That trade will be official on March 14.

As for the other positions, Fangio has high expectations for second year players outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and wide receiver Courtland Suttton. He also expects wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to recovery fully from a torn Achilles.

The Broncos have decisions to make in center Matt Paradis and defensive end Derek Wolfe. The first year coach says he would like to have them both back.

“We are a full speed from day one,” says the first year head coach Fangio.

The NFL Combine runs through March 4. NFL teams will have a first hand look at 335 potential players before the NFL Draft on April 25.

The Broncos hold the 10th overall pick.