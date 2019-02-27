Warm Thursday ahead before weekend snow and cool down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It was another chilly and foggy start on Wednesday thanks to the inversion (increase in temperature with height) that has been in place since the start of the week.

Fog has burned off in the city but is persistent on the Plains and into the northern Front Range. There will be cloudy skies with less fog overnight Wednesday.

A less foggy start Thursday will help warm up temperatures. Highs will reach the mid-50s in the afternoon.

The mountains will see snow showers on Wednesday afternoon and evening and again on Thursday. Totals will range from 1 to 5 inches.

Denver will see snow chances starting Friday evening and continuing through the weekend.

At this point, it is still too far out to know when the heaviest snow will fall and what the exact totals will be.

There will be waves of on-and-off snow showers throughout the weekend and accumulation of a few inches is possible on the Front Range.

More details on timing and totals will come in the days ahead as the storm gets closer to Colorado. This storm system will cool temperatures off to the 20s by the weekend.

