LITTLETON, Colo. -- Littleton police are looking for the driver of a car that plowed into a sign and fled the scene. The crash occurred Wednesday morning at West Powers Avenue and South Prescott Street.

The video shows a small green sedan going around a corner and slamming into a "neighborhood watch" sign.

Nobody was hurt. Police are still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Littleton Police Department.