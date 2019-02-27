× The Denver Zoo needs your help to identify more than 40,000 animals

DENVER — The Denver Zoo needs your help!

The Zoo, along with Rocky Mountain Wild, set up cameras to monitor wildlife populations throughout Colorado. It worked so well, they now have more than 40,000 photos and need your help identifying the wildlife.

Click here to go to the Colorado Corridors Project website to view the photos and learn more about the project.

The Zoo says with your help they can analyze the data much faster than if they did it all on their own, and they hope that you will enjoy looking at the diversity of wildlife on Vail Pass.

This is part of the Colorado Corridors Project, which hopes to build an overpass for wildlife in Summit County.

The corridor would give wildlife a path across Interstate 70 between Copper Mountain and the top of Vail Pass.

The project believes that is an important movement corridor for wildlife, where approximately 22,000 cars pass through every day, putting wildlife and the public at risk.