Stolen Ferrari involved in crash in Arvada; driver killed

ARVADA, Colo. — The driver of a stolen Ferrari was killed in a crash in Arvada Wednesday morning, according to police.

Steven Andrews, 39, crashed the Ferrari into a fence and several trees in the 6900 block of Ward Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to

the Arvada Police Department.

According to APD, an unnamed female passenger in the stolen 2007 gray Ferrari was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

The vehicle was reported stolen from a local dealership and was traveling at high speeds in the vicinity of Ward Road and 64th Avenue when it veered from the east side of the road before impact.

Police did not say from which dealership the car was stolen.