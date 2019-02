Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Denver Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center is a beautiful center that is all about rehabilitating neglected horses in need of a home. Recently they rescued more than 50 neglected horses who were in desperate need of care. It costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to feed and pay for veterinary medicine for these animals, so your donations are very much appreciated. For more information about donations, adoptions and volunteer opportunities, call 303-751-5772.