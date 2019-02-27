Middle school in Greeley closed through Friday due to norovirus outbreak

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Greeley middle school will be closed through the end of the week due to a norovirus outbreak. Franklin Middle School sent students home with a letter Wednesday announcing the closure.

According to the school, the closure is intended to stop the spread of a norovirus that has “infected a significant number of students and staff this week.”

All after-school activities were also canceled Wednesday.

The school will reopen on Monday, March 4.

In a Facebook post, the Greeley-Evans School District 6 said a larger-than-usual number of students were sick on Friday, Feb. 22. The school district then consulted with the Weld County Health Department.

Cleaning crews cleaned and disinfected Franklin over the weekend and continued to do so through the workweek.

“However, more than 100 students were reported sick [Wednesday] with a number having to be sent home during the school day. Several staff members are sick as well,” the Facebook post stated.

“Despite all our efforts, the norovirus continues to impact a significant number of students and staff. We believe closing the school Thursday and Friday will help those who are infected to recover and help stop the spread of the virus,” said Superintendent Dr. Deirdre Pilch.

The school district reports that the incubation period for the norovirus is up to 48 hours, meaning people can carry and spread the virus for two days before showing symptoms.

The school district said extra cleaning crews will work during the next few days to “again disinfect every surface in the building.” Additionally, Franklin staff will be unable to access the building during the closure.