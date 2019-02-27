× Man arrested in 2017 death of teen at Aurora motel

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Ally Raber. She was found dead at an Aurora motel in July 2017.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Arturo Garcia, 22, was apprehended Tuesday in Mexico. He was deported to the United States and is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail in Texas.

APD said extradition proceedings are underway for Garcia to be transported back to Colorado, where he will be prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On the morning of July 2, 2017, APD officers responded to the Knights Inn Motel in the 14200 block of East 6th Avenue on a welfare check of a woman. When officers arrived, they found Raber’s body inside a motel room. Aurora police said that since then, its Major Crimes Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Garcia for first-degree murder.

Gacria was Raber’s ex-boyfriend. He is the only suspect in the case.

Raber was an Eaglecrest High School graduate who had recently enlisted in the U.S. Navy.