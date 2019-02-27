It’s National Pokemon Day – New Movie Coming Soon!

Posted 1:31 pm, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:49PM, February 27, 2019

We're celebrating National Pokemon Day by announcing the new "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" movie that is coming out in theaters May 10th.

