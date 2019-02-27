× Greeley youth hiring event March 6

Greeley Recreation and Employment Services of Weld County are gearing up for their annual Hiring Event on Wednesday, March 6. It will be held at Island Grove Regional Park Event Center, located at 525 North 15th Avenue in Greeley, from 5-7:30pm.

The event is free, and gives 15-24 year olds an opportunity to meet with local businesses.

Approximately 50 different businesses and industry partners in various job sectors will be at this hiring event looking for new employees to be a part of their team.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately, bring their resume and personal information with them, and be able to complete applications onsite at the event. Attendees will need to provide their social security number as part of the registration process.

Those interested, should register in advance online at ConnectingColorado.com.

Early registration will significantly help with the flow and organization of the event.

Employment Services of Weld County is available to assist with resume writing critiques and interview tips.

For more information, please call 970-400-6715 or visit GreeleyRec.com.