winter is a time of year that many Colorado families dread. When cold weather moves in they have to make a difficult decision: pay for heat or pay for food. There's a program here in Colorado that was created to make sure no family is left in the cold. Leap is a low income energy assistance program that helps families pay the bills. If you need help paying a portion of your winter home heating costs... Call "heat help" at 1-866-432-8435.

Or visit Colorado.gov/cdhs/leap.