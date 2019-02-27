× Fog early then clearing; storm track hits Colorado this weekend

DENVER — Fog has returned and it will burn away after the morning rush.

We’ll go partly sunny through afternoon with highs around 42 in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Warmer across the Palmer Divide where highs reach the upper 40s including Castle Rock, Parker, Highlands Ranch, and Castle Pines.

The mountains can expect sun early then increasing clouds with a quick shot of snow tonight into Thursday morning with 1-3 inches of accumulation. Mild highs today in the 30s and 40s.

The storm track shifts starting Thursday night. Snow is likely in the Central and Northern Mountains between Thursday night and Sunday night. Heavy snow accumulations likely, 1-2 feet with a couple pockets of 3 feet.

Across the Front Range, we have a chance of snow on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The best chance is on Saturday into Saturday night.

Accumulation appears likely in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

An Arctic blast hits Sunday-Monday with low temps at zero or colder.

