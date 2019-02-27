Driver of U-Haul truck falls asleep, crashes into Denver building

A U-Haul truck crashed into a building in Denver on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

DENVER — A U-Haul truck crashed into a building on Wednesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The crash that happened at South Broadway and West Jewell Avenue about 8 a.m.

The passenger in the truck said the driver fell asleep and ran off the road into the building. The driver and passenger suffered minor injuries.

There was enough damage to the building that Denver Fire called out building engineers to stabilize the structure.

Northbound Broadway was closed at East Ausbury Avenue for cleanup and investigation of the crash.

