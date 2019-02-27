Denver Department of Public Health reports large spike in kratom-related calls to poison control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says kratom-related calls to the Rocky Mountain Poison Control Center have doubled annually over the past few years:

2017: 15 calls

2018: 35 calls

2019: seven calls since January

"We're not in any position to rule out the therapeutic potential of kratom," said Danica Lee, the director of the public health investigations division at DPPHE. "Our concern is that there is no regulation of these products and that we see businesses competing to have a stronger product."

Kratom is not allowed to be sold for consumption in Denver. Kratom products are sold with a warning label not to ingest them. However, the Thailand-indigenous plant continues to soar in popularity for its reported calming effects.

"We actually went to Indonesia to meet our suppliers," said Faith Day, founder of the Clean Kratom Wellness Center in Lakewood.

Day hopes that the kratom industry won't go unregulated for much longer.

"There's no oversight," Day said. "People who are calling [poison control] for kratom-related purposes may have not even gotten kratom at all."

The DPPHE says one death in recent years has been attributed to kratom solely. If you are concerned about a kratom supplier, the agency says the shop can be reported to Denver's 311 line.