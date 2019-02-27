Denver City and County building on lockdown due to ‘threat’

Posted 8:29 am, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:41AM, February 27, 2019

DENVER — The Denver City and County Building is on lockdown due to a “credible threat,” the Denver Police Department said on Wednesday morning.

Denver police said that the threat to the building, located at 1437 Bannock St., came in around 7:30 a.m. and the building was locked down.

People are asked to avoid the area.

