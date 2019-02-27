× Denver City and County building on lockdown due to ‘threat’

DENVER — The Denver City and County Building is on lockdown due to a “credible threat,” the Denver Police Department said on Wednesday morning.

Denver police said that the threat to the building, located at 1437 Bannock St., came in around 7:30 a.m. and the building was locked down.

People are asked to avoid the area.

ALERT: #DPD was alerted to a threat to #Denver’s City & County Building and is currently investigating the matter. Watch for updates and any additional information here. pic.twitter.com/dCqcElAXjt — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 27, 2019

