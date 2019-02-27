CineCHEF

The Boulder International Film Festival kicks off this Thursday and this year the cineCHEF competition features all women. Executive Chef and owner of the Bindery joined us to show what she will whip up for the event and what movie she based her recipe on. The cineCHEF competition is already sold out but you can still get tickets to the film festival at Biff1.com.

