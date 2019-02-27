Brass Tacks
Denver- LoDo continues to grow and thrive, especially with the restaurant scene. The latest is Brass Tacks that recently open in old Blake Street Vault in February 2019.
Brass Tacks is a casual, approachable bar with simple food and affordable drinks with counter-service ordering. The bar program includes six cocktails on draft, 20 beers on tap and an ever-changing rotation of house bottled cocktails.
chef Zack Spott and Chef John Wilson stopped by the studio to show us how to make their beef and Noodle Salad.
Beef & Noodle Salad
Recipe Courtesy of Chef Zach Spott
Ingredients:
Dressing:
.5 cup Black Vinegar
1.5 cup Rice Vinegar
4 tbl Sambal
3 tbl Sugar
.5 cup Sesame Oil
4 tbl Fermented Black Bean and Garlic
Salad:
1 5 oz Marinated flank steak
2 oz Shredded carrots
2 oz Bean Spouts
.5 oz Shaved Fresno Chilies
1 tbl Herb Mix (2 parts cilantro,1 part mint, 1 part green onions)
1 oz quick pickle cucumbers
.5 oz chopped Spanish Peanuts
Somen noodles
Method
- Combine all ingredients for dressings and whisk
- Once cooked, dress somen noodles with dressing
- Top Salad with sliced flank steak, carrots, bean sprouts, fresno chilies, herb mix, cucumbers and Spanish peanuts
