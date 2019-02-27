× Brass Tacks

Denver- LoDo continues to grow and thrive, especially with the restaurant scene. The latest is Brass Tacks that recently open in old Blake Street Vault in February 2019.

Brass Tacks is a casual, approachable bar with simple food and affordable drinks with counter-service ordering. The bar program includes six cocktails on draft, 20 beers on tap and an ever-changing rotation of house bottled cocktails.

chef Zack Spott and Chef John Wilson stopped by the studio to show us how to make their beef and Noodle Salad.

Beef & Noodle Salad

Recipe Courtesy of Chef Zach Spott

Ingredients:

Dressing:

.5 cup Black Vinegar

1.5 cup Rice Vinegar

4 tbl Sambal

3 tbl Sugar

.5 cup Sesame Oil

4 tbl Fermented Black Bean and Garlic

Salad:

1 5 oz Marinated flank steak

2 oz Shredded carrots

2 oz Bean Spouts

.5 oz Shaved Fresno Chilies

1 tbl Herb Mix (2 parts cilantro,1 part mint, 1 part green onions)

1 oz quick pickle cucumbers

.5 oz chopped Spanish Peanuts

Somen noodles

Method