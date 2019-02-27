Brass Tacks

Denver- LoDo continues to grow and thrive, especially with the restaurant scene. The latest is Brass Tacks that recently open in old Blake Street Vault in February 2019.

Brass Tacks is a casual, approachable bar with simple food and affordable drinks with counter-service ordering.  The bar program includes six cocktails on draft, 20 beers on tap and an ever-changing rotation of house bottled cocktails.

chef Zack Spott and Chef John Wilson stopped by the studio to show us how to make their beef and Noodle Salad.

Beef & Noodle Salad 

Recipe Courtesy of Chef Zach Spott

 

Ingredients:

 

Dressing:

.5 cup Black Vinegar

1.5 cup Rice Vinegar

4 tbl Sambal

3 tbl Sugar

.5 cup Sesame Oil

4 tbl Fermented Black Bean and Garlic

 

Salad:

1 5 oz Marinated flank steak

2 oz Shredded carrots

2 oz Bean Spouts

.5 oz Shaved Fresno Chilies

1 tbl Herb Mix (2 parts cilantro,1 part mint, 1 part green onions)

1 oz quick pickle cucumbers

.5 oz chopped Spanish Peanuts

Somen noodles

 

Method

 

  1. Combine all ingredients for dressings and whisk
  2. Once cooked, dress somen noodles with dressing
  3. Top Salad with sliced flank steak, carrots, bean sprouts, fresno chilies, herb mix, cucumbers and Spanish peanuts

 

 

