Assaults in RiNo/Five Points area have risen during past year, DPD stats show

DENVER -- Police are investigating after a man was randomly attacked in front of a River North bar earlier this month. The violence comes amid an increase of assaults in the Five Points and RiNo area over the past year.

One of the most recent assault victims says he was waiting on a Lyft in the RiNo when someone yelled out from behind him. He says he turned around and was immediately punched in the face. FOX31 is not publishing the victim’s name out of concern for his safety.

The attack was reported outside Lustre Pearl near 26th and Larimer streets, not far from downtown.

“[Authorities] said that he either had a packed fist or some kind of weapon or brass knuckles due to the damage of my face,” the victim said.

Teeth were pushed into the roof of the man’s mouth. His jaw and nose were broken. Sixteen stitches had to be sewn into his face. The Army veteran says he is still is suffering physically and will likely suffer mentally for a very long time.

“My anxiety, is like, always on high,” he said.

Police are investigating the reported random attack.

The Problem Solvers checked crime statistics in the greater Five Points area, which includes RiNo. FOX31 found a total of 187 aggravated assaults in a year’s time from late February 2017 to late February of 2018. Over the past year (late February 2018 to late February 2019), the total has climbed to 211 aggravated assaults, according to publicly available police statistics.

RiNo residents who spoke to FOX31 say they feel much safer in their neighborhood now compared to about five years ago -- before many new restaurants, bars and businesses moved into the area.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from Lustre Pearl Denver associated with the knockout attack from early February. Police are not releasing that video to FOX31. The video doesn’t show a good picture of the suspect, according to police.

If you have any information that can help police, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.