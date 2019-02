ALAMOSA, Colo. — A 3.8-magnitude earthquake was reported near Great Sand Dunes National Park in southern Colorado Wednesday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 8:38 p.m. Mountain Time. Its epicenter was located roughly 20 miles east-northeast of Alamosa.

The earthquake’s depth was 10 miles, according to the USGS.

Weak to light shaking was reported in the area.