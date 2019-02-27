× 2 men charged with stealing more than $5,000 in items from DU students

DENVER — Two men have been charged for allegedly stealing from the dorm rooms of University of Denver students, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Mathew Baldwin, 20, and Christopher Waldron, 18, have each been charged with eight counts of second-degree burglary.

Prosecutors say the two were students at the time of the burglaries that started on Jan. 24 and continued until Jan. 28.

Baldwin and Waldron were caught by campus security in a restricted storage room that smelled of marijuana, prosecutors said.

Baldwin and Waldron resisted arrested and were “aggressive” toward security, forcing additional officers to help in the apprehensions.

Officers found several items in the storage room that had been reported stolen from eight students.

The items included a laptop computer, Versace cologne, rolling papers and a Canadian goose jacket. The items were valued at $5,220.

Baldwin has a second advisement hearing on March 12. A court appearance for Waldron has not been determined.