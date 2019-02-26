Woman who stole $744,000 from employer sentenced to 15 years

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Prosecutors say a Colorado woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing nearly $750,000 from her employer.

Adams County District Attorney Dave Young’s office says Alyssa Costa was sentenced Tuesday. The 38-year-old woman previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft.

Prosecutors say Costa handled payroll and accounting for Metro Pavers and started transferring money to herself a few months after being hired in 2012.

According to authorities, Costa’s annual salary was about $35,000 but she paid herself about $744,000 total between 2012 and 2016.

Metro Pavers’ owner said he believed Costa was a dedicated employee who refused to take time off or let others cover her duties.

But prosecutors say she was hiding the money transfers from other staff.

“This defendant is a danger to the public,” senior deputy district attorney Robyn Cafasso told the judge. “If she’s out and she works, she will continue to steal from people.”

Adams County District Judge Tomee Crespin agreed and sentenced her to 15 years in prison and ordered her to pay $863,241.29 in restitution.

“This is your fourth felony conviction for crimes all similar in nature,” the judge said. “You steal tremendous amount of money from people in the community, including your own family. You continue to place the community at risk because of your actions.”