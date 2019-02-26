Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from JC Penny in Littleton

Posted 4:09 pm, February 26, 2019, by

Smashed jewelry cases at the JC Penney at 8501 W. Bowles Ave

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, including 98 gold chains, were stolen after thieves shattered the glass entryway of a JC Penny to get into the locked store.

It happened at the story at 8501 W. Bowles Ave. on Friday at roughly 3 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Officials say the unidentified suspects smashed the glass cases to steal an unspecified amount of jewelry.

Investigators collected both video and physical evidence but are also asking for help from the public identifying the suspects involved in the burglary.

If you have any information about these suspects or this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.