Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from JC Penny in Littleton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, including 98 gold chains, were stolen after thieves shattered the glass entryway of a JC Penny to get into the locked store.

It happened at the story at 8501 W. Bowles Ave. on Friday at roughly 3 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Officials say the unidentified suspects smashed the glass cases to steal an unspecified amount of jewelry.

Investigators collected both video and physical evidence but are also asking for help from the public identifying the suspects involved in the burglary.

If you have any information about these suspects or this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.