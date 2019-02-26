Temperatures heat up before big cool down and weekend snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today started out with thick fog along the Front Range and eastern plains. Some spots didn't clear out from the cloud cover or cold temperatures making for chilly afternoon high temperatures. Places that were higher in elevation (like the Palmer Divide) were able to clear the clouds quickly this morning and hit high temperatures in the 60s this afternoon.

Some of the cooler air will stick around on Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 40s for Denver. There will be a big jump up to highs in the mid 50s before a cold front brings much cooler temperatures and snowfall starting on Friday.

Get ready for a big cool down, Denver! We will drop to the 20s by Sunday! #cowx pic.twitter.com/9BzoDzH8QU — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) February 26, 2019

Changes to our dry and seasonal weather pattern will move in on Friday. Winds will be strong with increasing cloud cover and a chance for snow Friday evening. Snow showers will continue on and off in waves into Saturday and Sunday. It is still too far out to know exact timing and totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

Temperatures will cool down dramatically with this weekend storm system. Highs will fall to the 20s on Sunday and Monday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.