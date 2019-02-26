× Teacher charged with bringing meth to inmate at Denver jail

DENVER — A 27-year-old teacher has been charged with bringing methamphetamine to an inmate at the Denver County Jail.

Krista Laures admitted to Denver Police Department officers that she brought in drugs at least three times before she was caught last week, according to a probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement describes Laures as a teacher with Learning Source at the facility and is not employed by the Denver Sheriff Department. Sources say she was supposed to help inmates get their GED diploma.

Laures has been charged by the Denver District Attorney’s Office with first-degree introducing contraband, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

She is due in court on March 11 for a bond hearing.

The sheriff department said it partners with contractor and volunteer organizations to provide programs to inmates.

“We ensure background checks, training and posted rules are provided to all volunteers and contractors, including contraband, and are strictly enforced in this case,” the sheriff department said in a statement.

Laures has been banned from the jail. The sheriff department bringing contraband into the jail is a felony and it is treating the situation “very seriously.” The case remains under investigation.