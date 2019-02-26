× Nolan Arenado, Rockies finalizing record-breaking, long-term contract

DENVER — The Rockies and all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado are close to finalizing a long-term, record-breaking contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal would give the Rockies four-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove winner more than $30 million a year. The reported deal with the Rockies would run through 2026 and has an opt-out clause after three years, according to ESPN.

It would make Arenado the highest-paid position player ever also includes a full no-trade clause, according to multiple reports.

Nolan Arenado’s deal with the Colorado Rockies will run through 2026, though the opt-out clause after the third season would allow him to hit free agency at 30 years old, sources tell ESPN. The eighth year and record-breaking AAV offered by the Rockies got this deal done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 26, 2019

Arenado’s new eight-year, $260M contract with the #Rockies will include an opt-out after three years and full no-trade clause, sources say. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 26, 2019

The 27-year-old Arenado hit .297 with an NL-high 38 home runs and 110 RBIs, which tied for second in the league, to help the Rockies reach the playoffs for the second straight season.

They beat the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card game before being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the Division Series.

The deal would likely override the one-year, $26 million deal Arenado and the Rockies agreed to in January.