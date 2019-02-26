× Man sentenced to 42 years in prison for fatally shooting man in parking lot of Centennial business

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man was sentenced to 42 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a wholesale electrical supply store in Centennial, the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Nicholas Locascio, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October 2018 for fatally shooting 32-year-old Justin Doe during an interaction in the parking lot outside QED Electric at 7000 S. Jordan Road on the morning of March 22, 2017.

No motive was released for the shooting.

“A completely random act of homicidal violence and an innocent life is stolen from our community,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “We have no answers for such an unpredictable act of evil. But there can be justice. Sending the man who did this to prison for a very long time is the right outcome. This is another reason why we build prisons.”

The District Attorney’s Office said they did not find any connection between Locascio and Doe.

“The sentence cannot bring Justin back, but at least the defendant is behind bars and cannot harm anyone else,” Doe’s mother said.