× Man injured in south Denver shooting

DENVER — A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in south Denver on Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about noon in the 2500 block of South Santa Fe Drive, at West Harvard Avenue.

The man, whose name and age weren’t released, was taking to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any suspect information.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.