Girl scout cookies cocktails

Posted 2:23 pm, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:57PM, February 26, 2019

It's time to kick up your cocktails a notch by pairing them with your favorite Girl Scout cookies. Breckenridge Distillery joined us to show us how. For more information call 970-547-9759 or go to BreckenridgeDistillery.com.  Click Here to see the recipes.

