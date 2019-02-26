Fog gives way to warmer temps; weekend snow remains possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Fog prevails for the morning rush then slowly burns off to reveal sunshine by afternoon. Wide ranging highs from 50 to 57 across the Front Range. For example, it could hit 50 at Denver International Airport but 57 in Highlands Ranch.

The mountains go from sunny to partly cloudy today with highs in the 20s and 30s.

A backdoor cold front hits the Front Range on Wednesday so highs drop 10-15 degrees. The mountains stay abnormally warm in the 30s and even 40s.

A small wave of snow hits the central and northern mountains on Wednesday afternoon then dries-up overnight.

The jet stream may reposition on Friday with heavy snow in the mountains that continues on Saturday and Sunday.

At times we could see snow across the Front Range. The best chance appears to be on Saturday-Saturday night with accumulation possible.

Temperatures go down this weekend into the 30s and eventually 20s. Note: it could be even colder than what we're currently forecasting. Stay tuned.

