× Dillion Ice Castles to close March 9

DILLON, Colo. — The Ice Castles in Dillion will close for the season in less than two weeks, it was announced Tuesday.

Event organizers announced the popular winter attraction will close on March 9.

The Ice Castles opened on Dec. 21 and thousands of people have toured the outdoor attraction at 351 La Bonte St.

Utah-based Ice Castles is in six cities across North America. The castles are made up of thousands of hand-placed icicles, feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towers that light up and twinkle to music at night.

Tickets can be purchased online.