Denver police shoot armed man after standoff at apartment building

DENVER -- A man has been hospitalized after he was shot by Denver police following a standoff at an apartment building near West 13th Avenue and Speer Boulevard late Monday night, the Denver Police Department said.

It started around 10 p.m. on Monday at the Marquis the Parkway apartments at 1170 Galapago Street. Police said a neighbor called 911 after hearing someone threatening to shoot someone inside a unit on the fourth floor of the building.

After a standoff, police said a man came out with a black handgun and threatened officers in the hallway.

Multiple officers shot the man and he was taken to the hospital. His condition remains unknown.

"It's something you have to tactically deal with," police said about the incident. "We have some safety equipment that was brought in to try and afford the officers some more cover, but as anybody knows, going down a hallway there's not a whole lot of cover for officers to seek."

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Aurora Police Department will take over the investigation of the incident moving forward.