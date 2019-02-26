Authorities searching for speeders on frontage roads along I-25 construction zone in Douglas County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- If you think you can get around the construction along Interstate 25 near Castle Rock by speeding down the frontage roads - think again.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reduced the speed to 45 mph along all frontage roads along the I-25 Gap Project from Plum Creek Parkway to Sky View Lane (Tomah Road).

Speed reduced to 45 mph on all frontage roads along the #i25gap project from Plum Creek Pkwy to Sky View Lane (Tomah Rd). Expect to see increased police presence for the safety of all road users. Please drive safe. pic.twitter.com/P0rVJ3VAAm — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 25, 2019

Authorities have increased police presence along the frontage roads to catch speeders.

We’ll be out there as well as @CSP_CastleRock https://t.co/IA7zclurFj — DCSO Traffic (@DCSOTraffic) February 26, 2019

CDOT said when the project began last summer there would be very few detours around the work.

From the start, they’ve encouraged drivers to stay on I-25 and off the frontage roads. The 18 mile project runs from Castle Rock to Monument and will cost $350 million.

The work will not be wrapped up for another three years.