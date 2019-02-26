Authorities searching for speeders on frontage roads along I-25 construction zone in Douglas County

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- If you think you can get around the construction along Interstate 25 near Castle Rock by speeding down the frontage roads - think again.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reduced the speed to 45 mph along all frontage roads along the I-25 Gap Project from Plum Creek Parkway to Sky View Lane (Tomah Road).
Authorities have increased police presence along the frontage roads to catch speeders.
CDOT said when the project began last summer there would be very few detours around the work.
From the start, they’ve encouraged drivers to stay on I-25 and off the frontage roads. The 18 mile project runs from Castle Rock to Monument and will cost $350 million.
The work will not be wrapped up for another three years.AlertMe