3 armed men who robbed women in south metro area sentenced

AURORA, Colo. — Three Aurora men have been sentenced for three armed attacks against women in the south metro area in February 2017, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

The last of the three, 27-year-old Geoff Johnson, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison by Douglas County District Court Chief Judge Theresa Slade.

On Feb. 15, 21-year-old Xavier Masse was sentenced to 37 years in prison and 21-year-old McWilliams received a 15-year suspended sentence in December 2017 pending completion of six years in the Youthful Offender System.

“Such wanton lawlessness perpetrated by gun-toting miscreants who preyed upon suburban women will not be tolerated in this community,” 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said.

“These three threatened, terrorized and left the victims feeling vulnerable and afraid. But they didn’t get away with it. They have earned long stays in prison.

“For those looking to find evidence of increasing violence in the metro area, this is a good example.”

The crimes began on Feb. 21, 2017, at a car wash on South Federal Circle in Littleton, prosecutors said.

About 11 p.m., a 51-year-old woman was cleaning her car when prosecutors said Masse and Johnson approached her with guns drawn and one of them said, “You just got jacked.”

Prosecutors said one put the muzzle of the handgun in the woman’s mouth and demanded she get on the ground. The men then ransacked her vehicle, stole her phone and left in a waiting vehicle.

About an hour or two later, a 41-year-old woman pulled into the driveway of her Highlands Ranch home when Masse and Johnson approached on each side of the vehicle with guns drawn.

The woman gave the men her keys, purse, phone and wallet, prosecutors said. One then hit the woman on her head with a handgun and fled in a waiting vehicle.

Later on Feb. 22, 2017, a 39-year-old woman was returning home in Parker about midnight. After parking and getting out of her vehicle, Masse and Johnson approached her on the porch.

Prosecutors said one pulled a purse off the woman’s shoulder. They then ran to a waiting vehicle and when the woman gave chase, one fired two shots at her.

Investigators with several law enforcement agencies assisted in taking Masse and McWilliams into custody on Feb. 23 after a high-speed chase.

Johnson initially escaped but an investigation by the Parker Police Department later identified him, leading to his arrest in August 2017.

McWilliams pleaded guilty in October 2017 to one count each of aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and vehicular eluding.

Johnson pleaded guilty in September to three counts of aggravated robbery.

A jury in December found Masse guilty of second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, three counts of menacing; theft and obstruction of a police officer.