Victim in fatal DUI head-on crash in Golden identified

February 25, 2019

GOLDEN, Colo. — The woman who was killed in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver has been identified, the Golden Police Department said Monday.

Margaret Braun, 73, of Littleton was in the right-rear passenger seat when the Hyundai Santa Fe was hit at Highway 93 and Golden Gate Canyon Road about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Three other passengers — William Braun, 76, of Littleton; Nancy Chamberlin, 76, of Lakewood; and James Chamberlin, 75, of Lakewood — survived. Two remain in St. Anthony Hospital. All three are expected to survive.

William Lenox. Credit: City of Golden

Police said the four victims were traveling southbound about 30-35 mph and the suspect, 29-year-old William Lenox, was going about 45-50 mph in a Ford Expedition without its headlights on when he allegedly crossed double yellow lines while going northbound and hit the Hyundai.

Lenox was not injured. He was arrested for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and careless driving resulting in death.

He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail pending formal charges from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

