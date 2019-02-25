Time winding down as Highlands Ranch teacher fights deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- An emotional plea from a local school employee fighting deportation and running out of time. Anthony Wanjiru moved to the United States from Nairobi, Kenya in 2011. Earlier this month he learned his temporary work visa was not renewed and would have 30 days to leave the country.

Last week we spoke with students at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch. That is where Wanjiru has been with the IT department for years. It’s where he says he met his new family. They launched an online campaign to stop his deportation.

“They’re the family I never had. Seriously, the kids are my small sisters and brothers,” explained Wanjiru.

Wanjiru says he left Nairobi after years of fighting child prostitution in the city. He says he eventually became a target by the groups who run the prostitution rings and had to leave the country. He says everything changed for him when he got to America.

“It didn’t matter where I came from. Because your last name back in Kenya really determines if you go up the latter or not. Here it doesn’t matter,” Wanjiru added.

His impending deportation has turned his world upside down. Wanjiru says he hopes he can stay to prove how much he loves this country.

“You wake up in the morning and you don’t know what to do. It’s really like you’re in a dark hole trying to figure out how to get out of that,” Wanjiru explained.

Wanjiru says he now has a of hope after support from his school and after our story aired. Over the weekend the offices of Senator Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner reached out to Wanjiru and are working together to find what they can do to help.