This Colorado 4×4 rescue group helps people who get stuck in the back country for free

If your day of off-roading in the mountains turns into a day of danger or misfortune don't worry - the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery group is standing by to help.

The all-volunteer, nonprofit group specializes in both people and vehicle rescues in the back country. And they do it all for free.

If you ever find yourself in need of their help, there is a 24 hour hotline you can call or text at 720-722-1204.

They also accept donations.

FOX31 photojournalist Kevin Burr tagged along for a recent training session and shows us what they're all about in this Signature Story.