Skier suffers medical episode, dies at Winter Park Resort

WINTER PARK, Colo. — A 62-year-old man died after suffering a medical episode at Winter Park Resort on Saturday.

According to the Communications Director for the resort, the man died at roughly 9:30 a.m. while skiing on the Mary Jane Territory; the man was wearing a helmet.

Officials with Winter Park Resort said that Ski Patrol responded immediately and the man was transported to the Denver Health Winter Park Medical Center at the base of the resort, where he died.

The man’s medical episode was not detailed.