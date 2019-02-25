Missing Florida girl believed to be in Denver area

AURORA, Colo. — A 15-year-old Florida girl missing since mid-February may be in the Denver area, according to Aurora police.

Natalie Wilson, 16, disappeared from Tampa on Feb. 17.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office notes that Natalie’s hair was “dyed multiple colors” when she went missing.

#MISSING It is believed Natalie may be in the Denver area. If you see her please call 911. https://t.co/MuCGtefTvS — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 26, 2019

Wilson is reportedly 5-feet-6 and weighs 120 pounds.

Police have not released any details regarding the circumstances surrounding the teen’s disappearance and haven’t said why they believe she may be in the Denver area.

If you see her or have any information about the case, call 911.