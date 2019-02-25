Minimum wage could vary across Colorado if proposed bill becomes law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Minimum wage could vary across Colorado if a proposed bill becomes law.

On Monday, lawmakers introduced a bill that would allow local governments the ability to have a higher minimum wage than the state.

Colorado will soon have a $12 Minimum Wage....but could Denver Boulder Aspen or any other city or county soon make their minimum wage higher than the state’s?? Today a bill has been introduced at #coleg to do just that #copolitics #kdvr pic.twitter.com/ewQcSF0CGZ — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 25, 2019

Currently, Colorado's minimum wage is $11.10 an hour. Voters approved an increase in 2016 to have a $12 minimum wage in Colorado by 2020.

"Our state is so diverse that works for Denver is not necessarily going to work for Greeley or for Trinidad," Rep. Rochelle Galindo (D- Greeley) said.

"New York, Chicago and Los Angelas all have higher minimum wages than their states," Rep. Jovan Melton (D-Aurora) said.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock recently raised the minimum wage for city employees and contractors in Denver to $15 dollars an hour. At a press event announcing the decision Hancock said he would welcome doing it for the private sector if given the authority.

The #coleg is considering giving cities authority to raise minimum wage for private sector as well. @MayorHancock says he would welcome that opportunity. pic.twitter.com/Pqiuo09o7Y — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 14, 2019

Republicans at the State Capitol blasted the bill for potentially having unintended consequences.