Minimum wage could vary across Colorado if proposed bill becomes law

DENVER - Minimum wage could vary across Colorado if a proposed bill becomes law.
On Monday, lawmakers introduced a bill that would allow local governments the ability to have a higher minimum wage than the state.
Currently, Colorado's minimum wage is $11.10 an hour. Voters approved an increase in 2016 to have a $12 minimum wage in Colorado by 2020.
"Our state is so diverse that works for Denver is not necessarily going to work for Greeley or for Trinidad," Rep. Rochelle Galindo (D- Greeley) said.
"New York, Chicago and Los Angelas all have higher minimum wages than their states," Rep. Jovan Melton (D-Aurora) said.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock recently raised the minimum wage for city employees and contractors in Denver to $15 dollars an hour. At a press event announcing the decision Hancock said he would welcome doing it for the private sector if given the authority.
Republicans at the State Capitol blasted the bill for potentially having unintended consequences.
