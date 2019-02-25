× Manager Bud Black agrees to 3-year contract extension with Rockies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Bud Black agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Black is the only manager in Rockies history to lead the club to playoff appearances in consecutive years.

He is 178-147 entering his third season with the Rockies and was a National League manager of the year finalist in 2017 and 2018.

Last year, the Rockies went 91-72, the second-most wins in franchise history. The contract extension goes through the 2022 season.

Black was named NL manager of the year in 2010 when he led the San Diego Padres to a 90-72 record.

Black is entering his 12th season as a major-league manager, having gone 827-860.