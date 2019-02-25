× Man pleads guilty to stabbing jogger in Avon

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. – Andrew Michael Young, 19, pleaded guilty Monday to 1st Degree Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury for stabbing a female jogger on a bike path behind a creek side hotel in the Town of Avon, on May 31, 2018.

According to the DA, the woman was jogging alone when Young allegedly ran up behind her and passed her on the jogging trail.

She was allegedly repeatedly stabbed by Young with a kitchen knife in her head and torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital, treated and quickly discharged. She has had to undergo surgery to repair her wounds.

The victim described the clothing worn by her attacker. Young went to a local hospital after his mother saw his injured hand and he had admitted to stabbing someone that morning.

The clothing worn by Young matched the victim’s description. Avon Police Department Officers responded to the local hospital and arrested the defendant, who has been held in the Eagle County Detention Facility since his arrest.

“The Avon Police Department deserves credit for assembling the evidence necessary to convict the defendant,” said Bruce Brown, 5th Judicial District Attorney.

“In my meetings with the survivor of this horrific attack, I have met a woman who first stared death in the face and then went to court to confront her assailant. Her bravery cannot be overstated.”

Young agreed to serve a 20 year prison sentence in the Department of Corrections.

Formal sentencing will occur on March 19, 2019.