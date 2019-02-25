Investigators search Fountain landfill for Kelsey Berreth’s remains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOUNTAIN, Colo. -- Officials investigating the disappearance and suspected death of Kelsey Berreth will begin searching a landfill in Fountain beginning Tuesday, Feb. 26.

According to the Woodland Park Police Department, its detectives and other law enforcement officials will conduct the search at Midway Landfill.

WPPD said the search is anticipated to last between 16 and 80 days.

Berreth, of Woodland Park, was allegedly killed by her fiance, Patrick Frazee.The body of Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor and the mother of Frazee's infant daughter, has yet to be found.

She was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in Woodland Park."Based on information developed in this case, investigators are now focused on recovering Kelsey’s remains and any additional evidence that may be identified during the search of the landfill," WPPD said in a press release issued Friday afternoon.

WPPD described the operation as sensitive and said the landfill is private property.

“I want to express my gratitude to Waste Management for working so closely with our investigators as we continue our efforts to locate Kelsey,” said Chief Miles De Young of WPPD in the press release. “Additionally, I extend my deep appreciation to the community and our fellow law enforcement agencies for their unwavering support as we tirelessly investigate Kelsey’s case.”