Harlem Globetrotters – 2019 Fan Powered World Tour

Posted 1:05 pm, February 25, 2019, by
The Original Harlem Globetrotters
Pepsi Center & 1st Bank Center
March 2,  2019 at 1pm & 7:30pm

The Harlem Globetrotters are on the road for their action packed 2019 Fan Powered World Tour! A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. Join Globetrotter stars after the game where they will stay for an autograph, photograph and high five session for fans.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.