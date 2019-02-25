Georgia woman celebrates 108th birthday over the weekend

ATHENS, Ga. — A Georgia woman turned 108 years old over the weekend – and celebrated with a huge party.

Rosa Howard was born on Feb. 24, 1911 in Wilkes County, Georgia and is the oldest of 10 children, WXIA reports.

After moving to New York, she moved back to her home state of Georgia to live in Athens where she met her husband, Ellis Howard, and the couple had one son and multiple grandchildren, according to WXIA.

She now has granddaughter, great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.

Her family told WAGA that when she was younger she would ride a horse to the grocery store and that the store owner had to help her off the horse, because she was so small, and helped her get back on when she finished shopping.

According to WXIA, she would pass time by catering cakes, fishing, gardening and quilting.

She celebrated her 108th birthday surrounded by friends and family at a church in Athens.

Happy birthday, Rosa!