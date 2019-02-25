Fog builds in Monday night followed by sunny, warm Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunshine and above-freezing temperatures helped continue the snow melting process on Monday.

Fog will build across the northeast Plains and into the Front Range on Monday night.

If you are traveling late Monday night or early Tuesday, expect reduced visibility. Some of the eastern Plains could see freezing fog and freezing drizzle on Monday night, making roads slick.

The fog will move out from west to east on Tuesday morning, making way for clear skies and another dry day in Colorado.

High temperatures in Denver will reach the upper 50s on Tuesday.

A dry and mild pattern sticks around through Thursday before unsettled weather moves back in.

Snow chances begin Friday and stay through the weekend with highs cooling each day into next week. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated on timing and totals as it gets closer.

