Flooded Centennial pre-school finds new temporary home

CENTENNIAL, Colo -- A Centennial pre-school has a new temporary home, just days after its building was filled with water.

Last week, the FOX31 Problem Solvers showed you video taken inside the Joshua Early Childhood Center, which was under several inches of water after a pipe broke behind a toilet over the long holiday weekend.

Carpet, trim, and drywall had to be replaced.

The school spent much of last week trying to find its bearings, not knowing exactly where to turn for help.

"A few of us were driving around. A few of us were cold calling different locations looking for space," explained Sarah Zartman, a Behavior Specialist at the school.

The school also got in touch with the FOX31 Problem Solvers. Our viewers and others in the community responded in a big way.

"They said how can we help? Can we take some of your classrooms? Can we provide materials?" said Zartman.

Ultimately, the school found a new temporary home in Brave Church in Englewood, which generously offered to house the school for the next month or so until repairs at the building in Centennial can be made.

"I know what a stress it can be for parents, especially parents of special needs children," said David Kuntzman, Executive Pastor at Brave Church.

That includes children like Zane Gaffney. Zane is one of 20 students at the school with autism. His mom says most people will never realize how important the school is to family's like hers.

"It's absolutely crucial since he can't really take care of himself at all and take care of his needs," explained his mom, Shaila Gaffney.

"We're called to love one another and this is a real practical way that we can help people who have a real need," said Kuntzman.