Dozens of malnourished horses rescued, several others found dead in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Several horses were found dead and four dozen others were rescued from three locations near Hartsel in Park County last week, the Denver Dumb Friends league said.

The Colorado Humane Society and SPCA and Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center helped the Park County Sheriff’s Office to rescue the 48 horses on Thursday.

The horses were reported to be malnourished and severely underweight, and were in imminent danger. The number of dead horses was not announced, only that there were “several.”

The rescued horses were taken to the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown to be evaluated.

The horses might need months of physical rehabilitation and professional training before they are healthy and can be adopted.

“The cost of hay has nearly doubled recently,” said Garret Leonard, director of the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center. “It is going to be very expensive to provide nourishing feed to these animals. We expect to invest more than $40,000 to heal these emaciated horses.”

Anyone who wants to help in the care of the horses can visit the center’s website or call 303-751-5772.