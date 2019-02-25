Denver teachers union overwhelmingly ratifies compensation agreement

Posted 1:01 pm, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27PM, February 25, 2019

Bear Valley International School sixth grade math teacher Meghan Clapp, right, leads a chant at an educator and community rally at the Colorado State Capitol on February 11, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Denver teachers are striking for the first time in 25 years after the school district and the union representing the educators failed to reach an agreement after 14 months of contract negations over teacher pay. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DENVER — Members of the Denver teachers union overwhelmingly voted to ratify the tentative agreement reached with Denver Public Schools that ended a strike earlier this month.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association said more than 97 percent of its members voted in favor of the agreement that will increase salaries an average of 11.7 percent starting with the 2019-20 school year.

The agreement was reached Feb. 14 after an all-night bargaining session.

“This agreement secures fair, predictable base pay for Denver educators and will go a long way to eliminating pay fluctuations that have made it difficult for educators to plan a teaching career and a life in Denver,” teachers union president Henry Roman said in a statement.

“With competitive pay in place, the district has taken an important first step in reversing the worst teacher retention rate in the metro area and providing much-needed stability for student learning.”

The vote is the last step the union needs to take to officially end the 15-month ProComp bargaining sessions and strike that started Feb. 11.

The Denver Board of Education still must vote to ratify the agreement before it takes effect.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.