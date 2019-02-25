× Denver teachers union overwhelmingly ratifies compensation agreement

DENVER — Members of the Denver teachers union overwhelmingly voted to ratify the tentative agreement reached with Denver Public Schools that ended a strike earlier this month.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association said more than 97 percent of its members voted in favor of the agreement that will increase salaries an average of 11.7 percent starting with the 2019-20 school year.

The agreement was reached Feb. 14 after an all-night bargaining session.

“This agreement secures fair, predictable base pay for Denver educators and will go a long way to eliminating pay fluctuations that have made it difficult for educators to plan a teaching career and a life in Denver,” teachers union president Henry Roman said in a statement.

“With competitive pay in place, the district has taken an important first step in reversing the worst teacher retention rate in the metro area and providing much-needed stability for student learning.”

The vote is the last step the union needs to take to officially end the 15-month ProComp bargaining sessions and strike that started Feb. 11.

The Denver Board of Education still must vote to ratify the agreement before it takes effect.