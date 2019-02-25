Bill to limit use of plastic straws at restaurants defeated in House committee

DENVER — The House Energy and Environment Committee defeated a bill that would have limited the amount of plastic straws handed out in Colorado restaurants.

The bill would have prevented a restaurant, food vendor or other food service establishment from providing a single-use plastic straw unless a customer requested it.

Environmental groups argued that single-use plastic straws are bad for the environment because they often end up in oceans and landfills.

Some businesses have a similar policy in place or have made the switch to compostable paper straws. Starbucks said it will eliminate plastic straws from all of its locations by 2020.

