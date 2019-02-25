Boulder Valley School District to delay class start time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER--Another metro area school district is making a major change that has some parents extremely upset.

Thousands of high school students in the Boulder Valley School District will start their day up to an hour later come fall.

According to the Daily Camera, high school start times will adjust to begin at 8:30 a.m. and end classes at 4:05 p.m. That's an hour delay to the current schedule.

Boulder Valley is the latest Colorado school district to push back start times, with some administrators saying their decision was made based on research that proves such an adjustment is beneficial to teens - both academically and physically.